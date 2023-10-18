Rescue crews team up to carry injured hiker off southern New Mexico trail

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Multiple rescue teams worked together to get an injured hiker off the Organ Mountains Monday.

The coordinated rescue started just before noon when crews with the Las Cruces Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Technical Rescue, Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, and the White Sands Missile Range Fire Department got a call about a man stuck on the Aguirre Springs Pine Tree Trail.

Officials say the 70-year-old had fallen and suffered multiple injuries. Fire officials tell ABC-7 that the man had been hiking with another person. An El Paso Fire Department lieutenant and a medical doctor were already on the trail and were able to perform first aid and call for help.

The teams worked together to carry the man off the trail, reaching the end around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed the man to the hospital. ABC-7 is working to learn more about his condition.