Traffic Alert: Oversized truck carrying modular homes causes complete closure of Loop 375 at Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation traffic map warns drivers of a complete closure along Loop 375 at Iron Medics in Far East El Paso Wednesday afternoon.

An oversized and overweight cargo hauler carrying modular homes experienced an issue, which caused the closure of all lanes.

The alert first came in just after 11 a.m. The response system still does not have a listed clearing time.

Avoid driving in this area if possible. Use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to navigate around the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

