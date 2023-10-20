Crash leaves one person seriously injured, Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in far east El Paso.
El Paso Sheriff's deputies were called out a single-vehicle crash on the 3800 block of Mark Jason Dr. at around 7:45 p.m., Thursday.
When our crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle in question went through a brick wall and was flipped on its side.
Special traffic investigators were called out to the scene. Sheriff's office stated that the area was closed for four-hours in order to conduct the investigation.
Our ABC-7 photographer said there was a white sheet on the ground. In some cases, officials use white sheets to cover a body.
Sheriff's office has not confirmed if a person died as a result.
We are working to find more details about what lead to the crash.
This is a developing story.