Sunday Xtra-Borderland Pursuit Policies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The increase in migrant activity led to Texas Governor Greg Abbott initiating Operation Lone Star, which prompted more Department Of Public Safety troopers in the Borderland.

DPS has a broad pursuit policy, pursuits that many times end in car crashes and rollovers highlighted in the ABC-7 special report, Smuggler's Pursuit.

ABC-7 Xtra, Sunday edition host Saul Saenz looks deeper into the DPS pursuit policy, as well as examining why the El Paso County Sheriff's office has a extremely different pursuit policy.

Find out why Sheriff's deputies don't even train on how to conduct pit maneuvers, like the one seen in the ABC-7 special report.

Also, watch never-before seen video captured from on board a DPS helicopter of migrants trying to evade capture by Border Patrol agents, and the coordination between two agencies which led to their night-time capture, Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra after ABC-7 Weekend at 10pm.