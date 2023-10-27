Texas Gas Service detects issue with equipment that gives off gas odor, says there is no leak in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Gas Service is responding to reports of gas odor in Northeast El Paso. Multiple viewers reached out to ABC-7 Friday to report smelling gas.
The service issued the following statement in response to our inquiries:
"Texas Gas Service responded to reports of a gas odor last night and identified an issue with the odorant injection equipment near the airport. The odorant injection equipment allows a product called Mercaptan to be added to natural gas to give it a distinct smell and assist in the identification of possible leaks. This product is not toxic and is a safety measure due to natural gas being colorless and odorless in its natural state. Our team is wrapping up the process to remediate the site. We expect this to be resolved and for the odor to dissipate later today.
Safety continues to be our top priority. Even with the current condition, we want to remind everyone that if they have a natural gas emergency or smell natural gas, to leave the area immediately and call 911 then us at 800 959 5325."Texas Gas Service