Las Cruces police charge man with attempted murder, kidnapping

Dona Ana County Detention Center
today at 5:00 PM
Published 5:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested 29-year-old Dakota Strausser on multiple charges October 29, 2023.

According to jail records, Strausser is charged with capital attempted murder in the second degree, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated battery against a household member causing great bodily harm, failure to appear, and court commitment.

Officers arrested Strausser on the 1302 block of Bon Burn and booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center later in the day on October 29. He made his first court appearance on October 31. As of November 1, he remains in custody.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Strausser's arrest. Check back for updates.

