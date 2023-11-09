Graffiti tagger wanted by Las Cruces Police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County is offering up to $1,000, for information that helps identify the suspect responsible for causing criminal damage to property throughout the city.

Police say over the last several months, someone spray-painted “Chaps,” “Chaparro” or some variation of that moniker, at various locations throughout Las Cruces.

The graffiti has been more predominant on the city’s west side and along Picacho Avenue.

The city says damage caused by the graffiti has surpassed $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously.