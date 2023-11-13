El Pasoans prepare for winter: carbon monoxide safety tips

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As temperatures drop, El Paso Fire Department reminds everyone to prep their heating systems. They recommend having heating systems, space heaters, and fireplaces inspected.

Inspection helps prevent carbon monoxide leaks, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, tasteless, and dangerous.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are flu-like without the fever and include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea.

Enrique Dueñas, spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, emphasizes the importance of carbon monoxide detectors, different from smoke alarms, they serve as the only way to detect the dangerous gas.

Additionally, EPFD says space heaters should be kept away from flammable items and secured with barriers to prevent them from tipping. Fireplaces should be properly maintained as well, this includes regular cleaning and ensuring vents are open.

If you detect carbon monoxide in your house or develop systems for carbon monoxide poisoning, El Paso Fire Department urges you to call 911.