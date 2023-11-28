Jimmy Carter, currently in hospice, plans to attend late wife Rosalynn Carter’s memorial

(ABC NEWS) -- Former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently in hospice care, plans to attend late wife Rosalynn Carter's memorial service in Atlanta on Tuesday alongside other family members as well local leaders, President Joe Biden and several former first ladies.

Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at 96, is being memorialized over several days this week in her home state of Georgia, beginning on Monday.

A motorcade on Monday carried her remains to Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, her alma mater, where wreaths were laid in front of a statue of her, according to details released by The Carter Center.

Family members were in the motorcade as it headed from Plains to Americus to retrieve her body; some of her U.S. Secret Service protection detail acted as honorary pallbearers.

The motorcade continued from Georgia Southwestern State University to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where she will lie in repose.

The public will be able to pay its respects on Monday night at the library and is also able to watch the motorcade on its journey.

The Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta will then hold a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter on Tuesday.

Jimmy Carter is set to attend, according to The Carter Center. The 99-year-old former president has been in hospice since early this year and last appeared briefly in public in September, at the Plains Peanut Festival.

Other attendees on Tuesday will include President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp, will also attend as will Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra members will play some of Rosalynn Carter's favorite music for the memorial; Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform.

The Carters' son Chip will speak and daughter Amy will give a reading. There will be three tributes, from Kathryn Cade, an aide and friend; former PBS anchor Judy Woodruff; and grandson Jason Carter.

Rosalynn Carter's funeral will be held on Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church back in Plains, her and Jimmy Carter's hometown, where he used to teach Sunday school.

She will be buried at their home in Plains.

To honor Rosalynn Carter's legacy, the White House ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

"First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way," the Bidens said in a statement the day she died.

"Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society's greatest needs," the Bidens said. "She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities."

Rosalynn Carter -- much like her husband of more than 77 years -- built a legacy around mental health advocacy and humanitarian work through The Carter Center, which the couple founded after they left the White House.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," Jimmy Carter said in a statement announcing her death. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Grandson Jason Carter, chair of the board of The Carter Center, said the institution's work will continue.

"We are going to be able at the center to continue on with all the programming that we do without my grandparents' active involvement. But, as you can imagine, for the last 20 years, we've been planning and talking about what is going to happen when they're no longer active," Jason Carter said on the "Politically Georgia" podcast last week.

In that appearance, Jason Carter, a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate, called his grandmother "by far the best politician in our family."

"She was such a glue for our family," Jason Carter said. "She was the personal caretaker in so many ways for so many of us, including me personally, at many different times in my life."

As the family has grieved, they're also celebrating Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's work, their grandson said.

"It is so much easier for me to talk about her and him as sort of global leaders, as people who've done amazing things, than it is for me to process the personal side of this for right now," he said.