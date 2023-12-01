City of Las Cruces prepares for Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces is set to host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday, Dec. 2.

It's happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces, located at 101 N. Main St. The lighting of the Christmas tree is scheduled at 7 p.m.

You can expect to hear live music, participate in activities, have photo opportunities, giveaways, refreshments, and enjoy the food trucks.

Free Park-and-Ride service to the event will be available at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St. Transportation will be provided by RoadRUNNER Transit.