National Hispanic Cultural Center launches Cultural Ambassador Program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The National Hispanic Cultural Center launched its Cultural Ambassador Program partnership with a visit to Doña Ana County on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

This is the first official partnership organized under the center's Cultural Ambassador Program since its launch last spring. The program seeks to identify historic areas in rural New Mexico and establish formal partnerships with the communities. This specific partnerships will allow the Center to loan artwork to the Doña Ana Arts Council for future exhibitions.

As a whole, the program allows the center to support artists all across the state who might not be able to travel to Albuquerque for exhibitions.