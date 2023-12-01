EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands of El Paso Electric customers were without power after two separate car crashes hit power polls in Las Cruces and in far east El Paso.

El Paso Electric's George De La Torre said, power has been restored to 2,470 customers at 1:35 a.m. Friday morning. Originally, 3, 200 customers were impacted due to the crash that happened near Boston Dr. and S. Locust St.

He says that power will be restored to the remaining 50 customers within the hour.

In far east El Paso, a crash impacted 2,370 customers at 1:37 a.m. early Friday. Power was restored shortly after at 1:50 a.m. Currently, one customer is without power. The crash occurred on Gateway East near Burgundy Dr.

De La Torre also said, that the pole will need to be replaced before power is restored to the that one customer.