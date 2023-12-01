Skip to Content
News

Thousands of El Paso Electric customers were without power after two separate car crashes

El Paso Electric
By
Updated
today at 7:33 AM
Published 7:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thousands of El Paso Electric customers were without power after two separate car crashes hit power polls in Las Cruces and in far east El Paso.

El Paso Electric's George De La Torre said, power has been restored to 2,470 customers at 1:35 a.m. Friday morning. Originally, 3, 200 customers were impacted due to the crash that happened near Boston Dr. and S. Locust St.

He says that power will be restored to the remaining 50 customers within the hour.

In far east El Paso, a crash impacted 2,370 customers at 1:37 a.m. early Friday. Power was restored shortly after at 1:50 a.m. Currently, one customer is without power. The crash occurred on Gateway East near Burgundy Dr.

De La Torre also said, that the pole will need to be replaced before power is restored to the that one customer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content