Man allegedly tried to escape hospital after DPS pursuit that left 2 dead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit related to the Nov. 20 crash that left two migrants dead and two others injured.

20-year-old Adrian Neeko Brustie has been charged with smuggling of persons causing death, a first-degree felony.

The affidavit says troopers on County Club Road tried to pull over Brustie or an obstructed license plate when Brustie sped off. As troopers pursued him through Mesa Street, they saw the rear doors of Brustie's Kia open and migrants fall from the car.

The chase continued on to I-10, speeding up to over 100 miles-per-hour. At the north loop, the affidavit says Brustie's car struck a curbed center media and went airborne. The car rolled multiple times and partially ejected two more migrants. Those migrants, identified as Christian Andres Castaneda-Astudillo and Yuri Yeneri Gomez-Lopez, were crushed by the rolling car and died.

Brustie was then found in the car along with his girlfriend.

Brustie was arrested and taken to a local hospital. Prosecutors at a later bail hearing said he tried to escape from authorities twice while held at the hospital. During one of the attempts, he allegedly tried to crawl through the ceiling tiles of a hospital restroom.

His bail was set at over $1.3 million, but at a later hearing was granted $965,000 in signature bonds, meaning he was only required to sign documents for that amount.