The Gaza Strip: Tiny, cramped and as densely populated as London
By The Associated Press
The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has seen fierce Israeli bombardment that has flattened broad swaths of the territory. Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. And all that is happening in a tiny, densely populated coastal enclave. Gaza is tucked between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. The strip is 25 miles (40 kilometers) long by some 7 miles (11 kilometers) wide. It has a population of 2.3 million people living on an area of 139 square miles (360 square kilometers), according to the CIA Factbook. That’s about the same land size as Detroit, Michigan, a city that has a population of 620,000, according to the United States Census Bureau.