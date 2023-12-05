UK Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Rwanda to try to unblock controversial asylum plan

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — British Home Secretary James Cleverly has flown to Rwanda to try to revive a stalled plan to send asylum-seekers to the East African country. The U.K. government said Cleverly will meet his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, on Tuesday. Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the English Channel to the U.K. to be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Britain has already paid Rwanda at least 140 million pounds ($177 million), but no one has yet been sent there. Last month the U.K. Supreme Court ruled the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees. Britain says a new treaty with Rwanda will address the court’s concerns.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.