DHS releases security performance goals for religious communities as holidays approach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security released new resources today to help houses of worship and other faith-based organizations enhance their security. These are a collection of cost-effective actions specifically tailored for faith-based organizations that can be implemented to reduce risk without sacrificing accessibility.

“In this continued heightened threat environment, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to protecting every American’s right to live, express, and worship their faith freely and in safety,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said.

According to the DHS, these performance goals establish a baseline set of security practices to help houses of worship plan for, protect against, and respond to threats. These practices include designating organization members to manage the implementation of security protocols and evaluate potential risks, building a strong relationship with local law enforcement, and conducting security training and exercises.

Those who are interested in the practices and wish to read about them in full detail can find the original document on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's website.