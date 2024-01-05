17-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing fatal intoxicated crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned more about the fatal crash on Loop 375 that occurred earlier this morning.

17-year-old Ruger Garrett Clark has been arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Collision Involving Death.

Police say 16-year old Anahi Karla Leanos pulled over on the left emergency lane on Loop 375 at Mile Marker 56 after her car broke down. While waiting for assistance, police say Clark swerved from the middle lane and crashed his truck into Leanos' stalled vehicle at a high speed.

Clark reportedly checked on Leanos, but then took some items from her car and fled. Leanos died at the scene.

Clark was later arrested after a traffic stop on Alameda near Yarbrough. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries he got in the crash and later booked in to the El Paso County Detention Facility.