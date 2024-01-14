Law Enforcement search for suspect in murder outside West El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking the public for tips to find those responsible for a murder outside a West El Paso bar.

21-year-old Rosario Gonzalez was shot and killed on Sunday, October 15th, outside the El Jaguar Restaurant Bar, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old were also wounded, according to El Paso Police.

The investigation found that an argument began inside the bar, and someone was armed with a handgun, shooting several rounds.

Investigators have stated they know that someone has information on the suspects in Gonzalez's death.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS). Tips will be anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest, it can qualify you for a cash reward.