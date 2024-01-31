Military Child Education Coalition conducting a training and education summit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) and the national advocate for Purple Star Schools, is conducting a training and education summit in the Fort Bliss area on January 31-February 1, 2024, to help schools support the needs of those in their highly mobile and unique military-connected communities.

This is a free event where attendees will participate in sessions that provide critical learning opportunities that support Purple Star readiness in their schools and districts. Sessions are designed to both assist those pursuing designation and support sustaining designation for current Purple Star Partners.

For education professionals, on January 31 from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. MCEC is presenting modules Supporting Military Children Through School Transitions - Foundations and Responding to Military Children with Exceptional Needs. These sessions take place at the Paso del Norte Room of Region 19 Education Services Center in El Paso.

For families, a fun evening is planned with MCEC’s Tell Me A Story (TMAS) event will be held January 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on Fort Bliss. Featuring the book The World Needs More Purple People, TMAS uses literature and storytelling in a way that fosters resilience, strong peer and parent connections, and a sense of pride and accomplishment. Each family attending will receive a copy of the book to take home.

MCEC will conduct a Student 2 Student® (S2S) training for K-12 schools on February 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Paso del Norte Room of Region 19 Education Services Center. The session is focused on strengthening student-led programs that bring military and civilian students together to welcome new students, create a positive environment, support academic excellence, and ease transitions.

Learn more about the 360 Summit on the MCEC website: https://www.militarychild.org/360summits/elpaso