We are working to find out what was the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to fire dispatch, crews responded to 1010 Radford St. before 2 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso fire crews were called out to a minor fire in Central El Paso, Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

