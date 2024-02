The race will happen Sunday with a post time of 12:25 p.m. The winner will receive 20 qualifying points from the Kentucky Derby for entry to the 2024 Run for the Roses.

Tuesday, the Post Position Draw for the $400,000 Sunland Derby (Gr. III) was held at Sunland Park Racetrack.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Derby is coming back five weeks earlier than usual!

