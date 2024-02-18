The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso burglarized, owners say there are no safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the stores at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso was burglarized Saturday night, according to a corporate spokesperson for Horizon Group Properties, which owns the outlets. But owners said it was an isolated incident, and there are no safety concerns at this time.

"A couple -- two people -- had a little bit too much to drink, it sounds like, and they did do a smash-and-grab," said Gina Slechta, a spokesperson for Horizon Group Properties. "They were apprehended right away, and charges are being pressed against them."

Slechta said the burglary happened around 8:20 p.m. According to the shopping center's website, the property is open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

"The safety of our customers is always the upmost importance to our shopping center. And we feel like we do a good job with that," said Slechta.

Slechta said she doesn't believe there's any reason for shoppers to feel unsafe because of this situation.

"They should feel safe going there, to the shopping center," said Slechta. "They also need to, before they go and start putting things all over social media, might want to check out their facts."