ABC-7’s Stephanie Valle shares podcast creation process at “Lunch and Learn” event

Published 10:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7's Stephanie Valle was included among a panel of experts on podcasting earlier today.

The Public Relations Association of the Southwest held its "Lunch and Learn" event at the Blue Flame Building at 11:30 a.m. on Feburary 22. The focus was on "mastering the art of public relations in the podcasting era."

During the event Valle was able to talk about the logistics of producing her award-winning podcast "Borderland Crimes."

Carter Diggs

