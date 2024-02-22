Skip to Content
Centro San Vicente reveals renovations to dental and laboratory departments

Published 10:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Centro San Vicente announced the completion of renovations to their dental and laboratory departments – the first since CSV initially opened its doors back in 2006.

The laboratory department’s renovations include brand-new rooms with the space needed to safely perform routine laboratory tests.  New bathrooms, furniture, and ceiling tiles within the laboratory are also available for registered patients, caretakers, and caregivers. An existing wall in the outer lobby was also replaced with a large window, allowing more natural light to enter.

“These long overdue updates center on improving our capability to offer exceptional comprehensive dental care," Dental Office Manager Carlos Salais said.

Carter Diggs

