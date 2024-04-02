City of El Paso now taking nominations for Tree Keeping program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Need a little more shade in your neighborhood? You can now nominate your community for the 915 Tree Keepers Tree Planting program.

The program is part of the "Love Your Block Initiative." City officials say that in order for your neighborhood to qualify for the program it must fall under the Tree Equity Score.

"A Tree Equity Score is calculated based on how much tree canopy and surface temperature align with income, employment, race, age and health factors," state the city.

Requirements:

At least 5 neighbors are encouraged to submit an application to nominate their neighborhood.

2. Must live in a single-family home and not a commercial business.

3. Renters must ask for permission from property owner to submit.

4. Households must meet Tree Equity scorecard or 65% or less. You can find out here if your neighborhood qualifies.

5. Households are eligible to plant two trees in the city's Right of Way (ROW), areas between sidewalk and street. The city says trees are not allowed to be planted on private property outside of City's ROW.

6. It will take up to two-hours to plant adopted trees. They ask to prepare to plant trees with help of volunteers.

7. Will be required to sign participation waiver and an Adopt-A-Tree agreement, committed to maintain tree, according to El Paso Water's watering schedule.

After interest is completed, city officials will contact the applicants to arrange tree planting during appropriate season.

For more information, visit our website at elpasotexas.gov or email 915treekeepers@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-1675.