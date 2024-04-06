Traffic Advisory: Total solar eclipse to cause traffic delays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the total solar eclipse only days away, TxDot wants to remind the community to prepare for possible heavy traffic on the roadways Monday, April 6.

According to TxDot, out-of-state visitors and Texans traveling to get a perfect view are expected to cause heavier traffic than usual.

Ahead of the big day, they say to plan ahead for possible delays and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

TxDot adds to pull into a safe location to watch the eclipse and avoid stopping on the roadway

or parking on the shoulder. Do not try to view the eclipse while driving.

Here are more safety tips for the day of the eclipse: