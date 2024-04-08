El Pasoans gather to witness partial Solar Eclipse in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across the Borderland stepped outdoors Monday morning and kept their eyes on the skies.

Students from Charles Murphree Elementary School gathered at the blacktop and playgrounds during the partial eclipse to take in the view.

Faculty tells ABC-7 it's a subject they have been teaching ahead of the big day.

"Seems like the town came to a stop, we went to Scenic Drive, it was packed everywhere we went," said Mayor Oscar Leeser. "So this is something really neat for the community, something that if you hadn't experienced it, you'll remember it forever."

One local photographer said he has been waiting a year for this moment, and made sure to go to Tom Lea Park early for a good spot.

"I had missed the blood moon, I had missed some of the other partial ones and stuff, so I wanted to make sure that, before we have to wait another 20 years, that I was ready and I got these pictures in my portfolio," said Johnathan Cereceres, El Paso resident. "I enjoy taking pictures and it's something that, you know, you can share with somebody else, It's a time stamp that you'll never be able to get back ."