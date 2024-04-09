Socorro ISD Board of Trustees appoints Interim Superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, the Socorro ISD Board of Trustees appointed Deputy Superintendent James Vasquez as Interim Superintendent.

It comes at a time the district faces an over $30-million-dollar deficit, conservatorship by the Texas Education Agency and Superintendent Nate Carman was placed on paid administrative leave.

The discussion to appoint Vasquez was made during executive session. During a vote, board members Ricardo O. Castellano and Pablo Barrera voted against the motion.

"Based on concerns that I addressed during executive, I don't feel its an appropriate move for the district at this time," said board member Castellano.

Board President Michael Najera will discuss terms of the position and will be brought up and signed in the next board meeting.