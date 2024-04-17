Skip to Content
Make-A-Wish sends four El Paso families to Disney World

April 16, 2024 11:46 PM
Published 12:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four El Paso families embarked on their Wish journey today to Walt Disney Resort.

In partnership with American Airlines and Disney, Make-A-Wish sent 28 Texas families to Orlando, Florida today. Out of those 28, 4 families were from El Paso.

El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Department escorted these families to the El Paso Interntational Airport earlier today. The community was invited to the airport to help cheer them on to their Wish Journey. Ozzy the Bat from El Paso Locomotive FC was also in attendance to celebrate the Make-A-Wish families.

So far, Make-A-Wish North Texas has fufilled more than 900 wishes from the El Paso area.

Valeria Medina

