I-10 East near Airway reopens following crash involving El Paso Police unit

By
today at 7:08 AM
Published 7:14 AM

UPDATE- All lanes in that area are now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- All lanes on I-10 East near Airway are closed following crash involving an El Paso Police Unit.

According to officials, police officers were investigating a separate crash when the unit was hit. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police officials said one person was arrested. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted to Gateway Blvd. East in that area.

Check back for updates.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

