131 migrants found in semitrailer south of Juarez

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Mexican authorities found 131 migrants from Guatemala, Ecuador and El Salvador inside a semitrailer Wednesday morning, according to a news release by the Mexican Institute of Migration.

They were found at a checkpoint near Samalayuca, Chihuahua, a small town and desert south of Juárez.

Officials said they were traveling in bad conditions.

The Mexican Institute of Migration said the group included 9 families and 14 unaccompanied minors.

The group had 108 people from Guatemala, 22 from Ecuador and one from El Salvador.

The migrants were taken to a town nearby to check their health and determine their legal status. The families and unaccompanied minors were taken to Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development, also known as DIF.