Skip to Content
News

El Paso organizations unveil sensory gym for families of domestic violence

By
Updated
today at 1:45 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a collaborative effort, the Junior League of El Paso Inc. (JLEP), the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV), and SheBuilds—a program under Rebuilding Together El Paso—came together to unveil a new sensory gym aimed at aiding families affected by domestic violence.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence located at 580 Giles, 79915, marks the culmination of a nine-month project involving over 45 volunteers from the partnering organizations.

The sensory gym, a component of JLEP's Wellness Project, is designed to provide a safe space for children and their families as they seek support and services from CASFV. This initiative underscores the commitment of these organizations to address critical community needs and offer meaningful solutions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content