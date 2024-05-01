El Paso organizations unveil sensory gym for families of domestic violence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a collaborative effort, the Junior League of El Paso Inc. (JLEP), the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV), and SheBuilds—a program under Rebuilding Together El Paso—came together to unveil a new sensory gym aimed at aiding families affected by domestic violence.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence located at 580 Giles, 79915, marks the culmination of a nine-month project involving over 45 volunteers from the partnering organizations.

The sensory gym, a component of JLEP's Wellness Project, is designed to provide a safe space for children and their families as they seek support and services from CASFV. This initiative underscores the commitment of these organizations to address critical community needs and offer meaningful solutions.