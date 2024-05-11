One person killed following motorcycle crash in Anthony, TX

UPDATE - The scene has been cleared, according to the Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on the 8500 block of Doniphan Drive in Anthony, TX.

Anthony Police were called out to the scene Saturday evening, and located the motorcyclist, who had suffered severe injuries.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital as first responders attempted CPR. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, according the Sheriff's Office.

Special Traffic Investigators with the EPCSO have begun looking into what happened Saturday. Investigators have reported that the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.