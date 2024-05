EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pedestrian is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a commercial vehicle in far east El Paso.

According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to 14000 block of Montana Ave.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to investigate.

Eastbound traffic on Montana Ave. is being rerouted from Krag St. to Buntline.