EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Basketball in the Barrio returns to the Borderland for it's 32nd year.

The camp which will be held at the Armijo Center located at 700 East Seventh Avenue.

It will take place on June 14-16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The camp hosts 6-10 year-old girls and boys who live in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio and Chamizal neighborhoods.

The camp emphasizes pride in border culture.

Organizers said for just one dollar, each kid gets a t-shirt, basketball, bilingual children's book, musical instrument, and free lunch.