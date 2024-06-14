Elder fraud cases on the rise, FBI warns of scams

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day the FBI is highlighting the growing number of reported elder fraud cases.

According to the FBI, it has seen a double digit increase in financial fraud involving older adults, prompting efforts from the bureau to bring public awareness to this type of crime.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center Data showed there have already been $1.6 billion in losses from January to May of 2024, up nearly $300 million from the same time period last year.

"Be very careful who you do provide your information to. If something doesn't feel right, let them know you're the customer or you're the individual, I'll call you back or let me double check that information. Do a search of the company name that's probably calling you," said Spokesperson, Kimberly Carrillo.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of elder fraud, contact FBI El Paso at (915) 832-5000or submit a complaint on IC3.gov.