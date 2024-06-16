El Pasoans spend Father’s Day at Dads N’ Rides Celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several gathered at Ascarate Park for the Father's Day Dads N’ Rides Celebration held by El Paso County Parks and Recreation Dept.

It's happening from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The community is encouraged to take their fathers, uncles, and grandfathers to the park for a day filled with car shows, food trucks, and a special live performance by local band Fungi Mungle.

This event is free to the public.

Organizers said attendees should note that no outside food or drinks will be permitted at the event.

"I have a stepdad and some uncles. And. Yeah, I feel like this is a good event because, like, look at all the dads and sons you see," said Attendee, Matteo Valencia. "I was talking to some dads and they said that they get to pass their cars down to their sons. I feel like it's a cool event, like it creates a better bond."