Las Cruces police investigate two separate double homicides Sunday morning

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to Las Cruces police, authorities are investigating two separate double-homicides that occurred Sunday morning within a span of less than 11 hours.

Officials said the first occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Avenida del Sol and Cortez Drive on the city’s East Mesa.

According to preliminary reports, two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were shot while inside a vehicle at the intersection of Avenida del Sol and Cortez Drive.

Las Cruces Police said the man died on scene while the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 15-year-old girl, seated in the backseat of the vehicle, was struck by shrapnel and received relatively minor injuries.

Police are still investigating who may have been responsible for the shooting.

Las Cruces Police were also dispatched to a home Sunday at 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of Wofford Drive, where two deceased men were located.

Investigators believe a 45-year-old man killed his 88-year-old father and his 51-year-old brother.

Police have the 45-year-old man in custody and are conducting multiple interviews.

Authorities said the identities of those deceased will not be released at this time.

The incident is actively under investigation.

No additional information will be released on Sunday. Police plan on providing more information on Monday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.