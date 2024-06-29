Skip to Content
How will Louisiana’s new Ten Commandments classroom requirement be funded and enforced?

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As a legal battle ensues over a new Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms, the details of exactly how the mandate will be implemented and enforced remain unclear. Unless a court overturns the legislation, teachers and school officials have a little more than five months until they are required to have a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in every public school K-12 and state-funded university classroom. Supporters say donations will pay for the thousands of posters needed, while critics argue the law is an unfunded mandate that could burden schools. The law is seen as part of a nationwide conservative push to incorporate religion into classrooms.

