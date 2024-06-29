Parties and protests mark the culmination of LGBTQ+ Pride month in NYC, San Francisco and beyond

NEW YORK (AP) — The monthlong celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride will reach its exuberant grand finale as multitudes of rainbow-laden revelers hit the streets for marquee parades in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and elsewhere across the globe. The wide-ranging festivities Sunday will function as both jubilant parties and political protests. This year, tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have colored the celebrations, exposing divisions within the community that is normally aligned on social issues. Pro-Palestinian activists have already disrupted several pride events held this month. A heavy security presence is expected as marchers take to the streets.

