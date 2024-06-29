Summer doldrums have set in, with heat advisories issued across parts of the US South

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The summer doldrums have set in across much of the United States, with heat advisories being issued Saturday from Texas to South Florida. In South Florida, the temperature reached the low 90s before noon on Saturday, largely due to the lack of clouds and rain. Meantime, parts of the southern Plains and many southern states Saturday and excessive heat warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for northeastern Texas, the eastern half of Oklahoma, northern Louisiana and most of Arkansas. High temperatures are forecast near and above 100 degrees Fahrenheit with heat indexes from 110-115 degrees Fahrenheit.

