Biden allies rally behind him with a public show of support as he spends family time at Camp David

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats are rallying behind President Joe Biden with an unwavering show of public support amid private angst within the party about his debate performance. The Biden family is spending the day out of sight at Camp David. On the Sunday news shows, veteran Democrats and close Biden allies reaffirmed their support for Biden as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee while acknowledging his troubled debate performance Thursday night. But they said there’s no reason to replace Biden at the top of the ticket, despite private weekend discussions among top party officials with those very concerns.

