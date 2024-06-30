Boeing announces purchase of Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in stock

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing has announced plans to aquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm. Boeing, located in Arlington, Virginia, announced the purchase in a statement late Sunday. Boeing says the acquisition’s equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit’s last reported net debt. Spirit, located in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures key parts for Boeing aircraft.

