In the final days before the UK election, Rishi Sunak insists that he can stay in power

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed suggestions that his party is heading to defeat in Thursday’s general election. Sunak using one of his final televised appearances to defend the Conservatives’ record on the economy. Sunak told the BBC on Sunday that he believed he’d still be in power by the end of the week despite opinion polls that have found the Conservatives trailing far behind the opposition Labour Party. Sunak said that “I’m fighting very hard.”

