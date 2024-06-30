Israeli airstrike in the northern West Bank kills a Palestinian militant and wounds 5 other people

NUR SHAMS REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli troops have carried out an airstrike in the northern West Bank, killing a Palestinian militant and wounding five other people. The strike took place in Nur Shams, an urban refugee camp that has been a frequent target of the Israeli military. It is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants. The state-run Palestinian news agency Wafa says an Israeli drone fired three missiles and struck a house. Islamic Jihad identified the dead man as one of its local commanders. The occupied West Bank has experienced a surge in violence since the war in Gaza erupted in October.

