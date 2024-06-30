Japan launches an advanced Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has deployed an upgraded Earth observation satellite for disaster response and security after it was launched on a new flagship H3 rocket Monday. Japan’s space agency said during a livestream that the H3 No. 3 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center and released its payload about 16 minutes later. The satellite is tasked primarily with Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapmaking. It’s also capable of monitoring military activity such as missile launches. It was the third H3 launch after a successful one in February and the failed debut last year. Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space program and national security.

