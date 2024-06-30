Republican JD Vance journeys from ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ memoirist to US senator to VP contender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance sharply criticized Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle, before changing course and embracing the former president. Vance rode a Trump endorsement to a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022. He’s now one of Trump’s fiercest allies and defenders — and among those short-listed to be Trump’s vice presidential pick. Democrats criticize Vance for supporting severe abortion restrictions and saying he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election. They say a Trump-Vance ticket “would sink the GOP into new depths of extremism.” Conservatives say Vance is a steady, principled and thoughtful leader.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.