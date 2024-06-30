Skip to Content
Severe storm floods basements of Albuquerque City Hall and Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters and City Hall have both been damaged from flooding, Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind hit the Albuquerque area late Saturday night.

Heavy rain from a severe thunderstorm brought flash flooding to many parts of the city and downed power poles, leaving up to 20,000 residents without electricity for hours.

Keller said basements of City Hall and the Albuquerque police flooded, but there was no immediate damage estimate.

Part of Central Avenue was closed after the underpass filled with several feet of water, according to the mayor.

The Albuquerque Fire Department performed 10 water rescues after heavy rain flooded multiple streets and storm drains and downed some power lines.

