Storms in Switzerland cause flooding and a landslide that left at least 2 people dead

BERLIN (AP) — Police say storms in southern Switzerland caused a landslide that left two people dead and one missing, and a bridge over a small river collapsed. Storms and heavy rain affected southern and western Switzerland on Saturday and overnight. The worst-hit areas were in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton (state), on the southern side of the Alps. Police said there was a significant landslide in the Fontana area of the Maggia valley, which is near the city of Locarno. They said Sunday the bodies of two people were recovered and were being identified, while rescuers were searching for another person who remained missing. Further north, the Rhone river burst its banks in several areas of Valais canton.

