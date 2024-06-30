Tim Scott has benefited from mentors along the way. He’s hoping for another helping hand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Throughout Tim Scott’s life, people have offered him a hand to help him get ahead. Now the South Carolina senator is waiting to see if Donald Trump gives him another boost and makes him the vice presidential nominee. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is among those on Trump’s shortlist to be his running mate. When Scott was a teenager, a Chick-fil-A manager offered him a sandwich, a job, and four years of indispensable mentoring. In 2012, then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gave Scott’s political career a boost by appointing him to an open Senate seat. Scott ran for president this year, but dropped out and is now one of Trump’s biggest backers.

